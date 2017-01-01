Our Service
Vision Care. Simplified
Annual memberships include an eye exam and 12-month supply of contact lenses.
How It Works
in 3 easy steps
WE BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT
AND PAY FOR THE EXAM
YOU ATTEND THE EXAM AND
RECEIVE A NEW PRESCRIPTION
WE DELIVER A 12-MONTH SUPPLY
OF YOUR CONTACT LENSES
How It Works
in 3 easy steps
WE BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT
AND PAY FOR THE EXAM
YOU ATTEND THE EXAM AND
RECEIVE A NEW PRESCRIPTION
WE DELIVER A 12-MONTH SUPPLY
OF YOUR CONTACT LENSES
Pricing Is Simple
ALL SIGHTBOX MEMBERSHIPS INCLUDE
  • Annual Eye Exam and Fitting
  • 12-Month Supply of Contact Lenses
$
39
MONTH
for 12 months
Pricing Is Simple
ALL SIGHTBOX MEMBERSHIPS INCLUDE
• Annual Eye Exam and Fitting
• 12-Month Supply of Contact Lenses
$
39
MONTH
for 12 months
All Popular
Lenses Supported
AS SEEN IN
Sara P.
"I'm absolutely elated with the ease and benefit of Sightbox because they handle everything!"
Denise F.
"It's great to make affordable monthly payments instead of tapping my investment fund."
Melissa B.
"Sightbox actually made it easier to work eye care into my budget."
NO
Copays
Deductibles
Reimbursement Hassles
Messy Paperwork
Out-of-Network
Catches or Exceptions
NO
Copays
Deductibles
Reimbursement Hassles
Messy Paperwork
Out-of-Network
Catches or Exceptions
